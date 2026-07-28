9 Ryobi USB Lithium Home Improvement Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

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The cheapest and newest Ryobi battery-powered tool arsenal, the USB Lithium line, has gotten quite big since it first appeared in stores in 2022. It took some time, but there are now dozens of distinct tools in the lineup; so many that no one but Ryobi's biggest fans are going to know about all, or even most, of these tools. They aren't all winners, however, and some of these USB Lithium tools you're better off avoiding entirely. No matter what kind of tool user you are, there's bound to be some for you.

Of course, these are small tools, so they're more suited for tasks like crafts and cleaning. Indeed, there are a lot of power scrubs in the USB Lithium line, but even if you mostly stick to home improvements and repairs, plenty of tiny Ryobi tools were made for you. Some are exactly what you'd expect from the words "Ryobi's cheapest tool line" (basic electric screwdrivers, a pair of power scissors), but there are a few that you probably never realized existed — nine of them, to be precise — and that's exactly the kind of tool we're diving into in this list.