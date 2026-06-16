This Ryobi USB Lithium Product Is A Headlamp, Work Light, & Magnetic Mount All-In-One
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One of the newer pieces of tech from Ryobi is the USB Lithium Magnetic LED Headlamp kit (FVL61K), and it leans on the smallest battery the brand makes, Ryobi USB Lithium, which looks like an oversized AA battery and charges over USB-C. It's a 2Ah cell and powers a host of devices, including the headlamp.
The biggest quirk about the headlamp is that it doesn't always have to stay on your head. Since the light is magnetically attached, it can actually pop right off the strap whenever you feel like it and be used in a range of other ways. Say, for example, you're crouched by a breaker box, and want the glow aimed only at the wiring. You can simply stick it there with the magnet, and you've got a work light parked where you need it.
But even when it's on your head, it's highly adjustable and can be tilted up, down, or straight ahead. You also get seven lighting modes. Three of them — high, medium, and low — are for brightness. On the lowest mode, the battery can last for 24 hours. But then you also use it as a spotlight, a solid red, a flashing red, and a flashing white. The whole thing's also IP54 rated for good measure, meaning dust and a few splashes won't take it down.
Why Ryobi diehards will want this strapped on
Of course, thanks to the USB Lithium system, the headlamp is also basically a power bank you can wear on your head. That 2Ah cell can simply be removed from the light, and since it's got its own bi-directional USB-C port (and cable in the box), it can charge your small electronic devices. You can check the battery level of the Ryobi Lithium too, courtesy of a small LED fuel gauge on it, lights up with a button press.
Circling back to the lamp, its strap adjusts across three positions so that you can nail the perfect fit and comfort for your head. You also get four clips in the box to fix the light to a hard hat. You can pick one up for $49.97 from Home Depot. You also score a 2-year warranty.
Over on the product website, where it's highly rated, users were impressed with how bright it was for its size and praised it for its quality. Moreover, when it comes to alternatives, it doesn't have many direct rivals. For instance, the Makita 18V LXT headlamp is arguably the closest, but it runs off a belt-mounted battery on a cord and manages only 100 lumens, which is far short of Ryobi's 575.