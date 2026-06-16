This Ryobi USB Lithium Product Is A Headlamp, Work Light, & Magnetic Mount All-In-One

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One of the newer pieces of tech from Ryobi is the USB Lithium Magnetic LED Headlamp kit (FVL61K), and it leans on the smallest battery the brand makes, Ryobi USB Lithium, which looks like an oversized AA battery and charges over USB-C. It's a 2Ah cell and powers a host of devices, including the headlamp.

The biggest quirk about the headlamp is that it doesn't always have to stay on your head. Since the light is magnetically attached, it can actually pop right off the strap whenever you feel like it and be used in a range of other ways. Say, for example, you're crouched by a breaker box, and want the glow aimed only at the wiring. You can simply stick it there with the magnet, and you've got a work light parked where you need it.

But even when it's on your head, it's highly adjustable and can be tilted up, down, or straight ahead. You also get seven lighting modes. Three of them — high, medium, and low — are for brightness. On the lowest mode, the battery can last for 24 hours. But then you also use it as a spotlight, a solid red, a flashing red, and a flashing white. The whole thing's also IP54 rated for good measure, meaning dust and a few splashes won't take it down.