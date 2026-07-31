Dodge's 2026 Charger R/T Sixpack Feels Like Peak Muscle Car Nostalgia, And Not In A Good Way

The Dodge Charger, as it exists in 2026, is actually two distinct vehicles. Actually, if we are being pedantic (and let's face it, we usually are), it's actually four vehicles. There are the four-door and two-door variants of the electric Charger Daytona, a car I was thoroughly disappointed with, and the coupe and sedan versions of the gas-powered Charger.

Now, my experience with the electrified Charger was definitely underwhelming, to the point where I can't recommend it to anyone who wants a performance EV that doesn't do a convincing imitation of a brick whenever the electrons housed within throw a fit. But the 2026 Dodge Charger R/T "SIXPACK" sedan that showed up in my driveway had a different powerplant altogether, a more conventional Stellantis "Hurricane" sat under the hood.

Within the past year, it's been pretty well established that Stellantis has had incredible difficulty with hybrid or electric cars, to the point of discontinuing just about all of them after a long series of recalls. The Charger Daytona wasn't my first experience of problematic Stellantis-brand electrification: I struggled with the plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica a few years ago. What Dodge has demonstrated before is that it knows how to make a muscle car through the advent of supercharging and aggressive pricing with the Dodge Charger/Challenger twins and the Hellcat phenomenon. Does this new generation of Charger carry the muscle car torch?