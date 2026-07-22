8 Cars That Outsold The Chevrolet Impala
Ever since the Chevrolet Impala first rolled off the assembly line in 1958, it has been a massively popular car. Not only was the Impala supremely cool in its design, but it was also immediately embraced by pop culture. Films like American Graffiti and Up in Smoke featured Impalas, and the Beach Boys even wrote a song about the car.
Within its first three years on the market, the Impala sold around 68,000 units. After only five years, the count increased to over 800,000. Given that the Impala was sold for over 60 years — from 1958 to 2020 — it's not surprising that the ending tally wound up in the millions. It turns out that Chevrolet sold nearly 17 million Impalas before the car was discontinued in 2020.
The generational Impala had quite a run, including various design improvements and options. From the Impala Super Sport in 1961 to coupe, sedan, convertible, and wagon models in the 1970s, there was an Impala for just about every taste. However, despite the Impala's massive popularity over multiple decades, there are cars that have outsold the iconic Chevy. Using a variety of data from manufacturers themselves, along with other sources, we've compiled a list of cars that outsold the Chevrolet Impala. Stick around after the list for more on our methodology.
Honda Accord
Its styling may not be as iconic as the Chevrolet Impala, but the sheer number of Honda Accords on the road these days has to count for something. As it turns out, Honda claims that the Accord is "America's best-selling car over the past 50 years." The first Accord was manufactured much later than the first Impala, but the Accord has definitely racked up more sales.
Honda rolled out its first Accord in 1982, and the car has performed exceedingly well in sales over the years. Although improvements and changes have occurred over 11 iterations of the car (in 11 different generations), there's still a lot to love — at least, if the sales figures are any indication. In 2026, Honda celebrated its 15 millionth Accord sale in the United States.
However, beyond its 15 million domestic sales, Honda has also sold around 3.7 million Accords internationally, according to data collected and organized by Good Car Bad Car. With a total of 18.7 million sales, the Accord easily beats the Impala's record. Plus, since the Accord is still manufactured today, that number will only increase over time. Honda Accords are generally considered reliable, and they can last a long time, even as the model is updated. Accord buyers also have options; the 2026 model year is available in various trims, including multiple hybrid trims.
Toyota Camry
As a former Toyota Camry driver, I had a feeling that the Camry would outperform the Impala, and it turns out the data supports that theory. In my experience, Camrys are comfortable, reliable, and economical, and it seems that might be its primary selling points. In any case, millions of drivers have bought a Camry, outpacing the number of Impala owners by many millions.
In 2017, Toyota marked a milestone with over 18 million global Camry sales; 10 million were within the U.S. At that time, the car was manufactured in 10 different facilities around the world. At the time, Toyota claimed that the Camry was the "best-selling car in America" and had been for 15 years in a row. Since then, Toyota has added around 300,000 Camry sales per year to that figure. By our estimate, based on 2025, 2023, 2021, and 2020 year-end reports from Toyota, drivers have bought an estimated 20.4 million or more Camrys.
Like other modern vehicle models, the Toyota Camry has been in production for a long time and continues to be available. The first-generation Camry rolled out in 1983, and it's still manufactured today. In 2026, the Camry was only available as a hybrid, with various customizable trims available.
Volkswagen Beetle
Like the Chevrolet Impala, the original Volkswagen Beetle was discontinued after multiple decades. However, unlike the Impala, the Beetle had a revival — multiple, in fact. The original Beetle body got another chance on the assembly line in the Beetle 1600i from 1970 to 2003. That version, nicknamed the Mexican Beetle for its assembly location, overlapped with various iterations of the New Beetle, which ranged from 1997 to 2010. The third and last generation of Beetle lasted from 2011 until the Beetle was eventually retired.
Though VW nearly replaced the Beetle design, newer iterations of the Bug kept similar styling elements. For example, the Beetle 1600i's design later inspired the New Beetle's final trim option, and the third generation echoed the design of the original Beetle. All told, Volkswagen manufactured various Beetles for 70 years, ending with the 2019 Final Edition.
Kelley Blue Book estimated the total Beetle sales to be about 21.5 million, which put the Beetle on our radar as a contender against the Impala. However, a Volkswagen newsroom release confirms that globally, more than 23 million VW Beetles were manufactured and sold. These days, it may be hard to find an older version, especially in decent condition. For that reason, split-window VWs can be worth a lot of money, as can other rarer models.
Ford Fiesta
Like many fan favorite vehicles, the Fiesta was discontinued, with production ending as of 2019. Thus, the Fiesta could have been considered a flop — except that its sales figures were pretty impressive. Having numerous options available, including sedans and hatchbacks with either three or five doors, may have helped the Fiesta's case.
Plus, the Fiesta first rolled out in the 1970s and lasted until 2019. Especially when compared to the fan-favorite Chevy Impala, the Ford Fiesta's sales record is nothing to scoff at. A figure quoted from Kelley Blue Book first piqued our interest in the Ford Fiesta. KBB estimated the vehicle has sold more than 22 million units. We found that figure confirmed by a BBC report that documented the production of the final Ford Fiesta in the UK in 2023.
Although the Ford Fiesta was also very popular in the U.S., it was the best-selling vehicle in the UK for over a decade. In 2022, 1.5 million Fiestas were registered in the UK. The very last Fiesta rolled off an assembly line in Cologne, Germany, and it marked the end of an era. After the Fiesta was finished, the facility turned to producing electric models. According to the BBC, the final two Fiesta models were kept by Ford for its collection.
Honda Civic
Another vehicle that is as ubiquitous as the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry is the Honda Civic. Therefore, it's not surprising that the Civic surpasses several vehicles in sales. As Kelley Blue Book noted, over 27 million have been produced to date. Yet the Civic does not seem to be slowing down, so it will continue to surpass the Chevrolet Impala in its sales records. As of 2025, over 27 million Civics have been sold around the world, with a few hundred thousand going to North America each year.
The Civic is a long-lasting part of the U.S. driving landscape in more ways than pure sales figures, too. Honda pointed out that the 11th-generation Civic earned the North American Car of the Year award twice. With each generation of Civic having its own concept, the 11th generation was deemed "exhilarating" by Honda. While non-hybrid Civics are still available, Honda noted in 2025 that it expected hybrid-specific sales to increase.
For 2026, the Honda Civic was still available in standard and hybrid trims, but you may not need a brand-new model if you're in the market for a Civic. There are plenty of great Honda Civic models to buy used, as long as you do your homework.
Volkswagen Passat
As beloved as the Volkswagen Beetle was, that model was apparently not the only one from Volkswagen to smash the Chevrolet Impala's record. Based on Kelley Blue Book's data, Volkswagen has sold more than 34 million Passat units. Though the Passat is no doubt a popular model, we weren't able to confirm the figure, which was also quoted by WhichCar.
CarExpert, a site which compiles data on vehicle sales, estimates over 47,000 Passats have sold throughout the vehicle's global run. However, totaling the sales data from GoodCarBadCar results in an estimate of about 9.9 million sales. Even Wikipedia doesn't seem to agree with any of those estimates, so take these numbers with a grain of salt.
Data directly from Volkswagen is also hard to come by. For example, VW noted that U.S. sales of Passat, Dasher, and Quantum models totaled 1.76 million from 1974 to 2020, but no global figure was available. Notably, the Passat is one of VW's discontinued models, so whatever its total sales, they won't increase any further, just like the Impala.
Volkswagen Golf
Unlike the Volkswagen Passat, the Volkswagen Golf has a well-documented sales history that VW appears to be quite proud of. We first noticed the Golf thanks to Kelley Blue Book's estimate of over 37 million vehicles sold, and it turns out that the Golf does entirely eclipse the Chevy Impala's record. Volkswagen confirmed in 2023 that the Golf hit over 37 million sales between 1976 and 2023.
While global sales data for 2024 and 2025 is hard to come by, we can only assume that the Golf continues to grow its sales record. Of course, if we're looking back all the way to 1974, when it first came out, the original Golf was actually called a Rabbit in the U.S.
Today, the Golf is still available, with the 2026 Golf GTI Hatchback receiving MotorTrend's Car of the Year award. If you're in the market for an earlier year (or generation) of Golf, not all Volkswagens have great resale value. However, you can still find many on the road, and the fact that VW continues to manufacture them is a good sign the model will stick around in the future.
Toyota Corolla
Amid the list of quintessential cars beloved by many generations, the Toyota Corolla is a standout. Before seeing Kelley Blue Book's estimate of more than 42 million units in sales, it was clear the Corolla was a serious contender. Compared to the Corolla's sales record, the Chevy Impala amounted to peanuts.
Although the Impala had a run of 60 years, the Corolla is at 50-something and counting, with more sales adding on each year. In fact, Toyota confirmed in 2021 that the Corolla had hit 50 million sales globally. Since then, Toyota has sold nearly one million more Corollas in the U.S. alone, according to sales reports spanning 2025 to 2022.
The 12th-generation Corolla has changed a lot since its first rollout in 1966. In fact, the original Corolla cost only about $1,700 (when gas was only 35 cents per gallon). While times have surely changed, the Corolla is Toyota's cheapest model in 2026, starting at around $23,125. That's cheaper than other bestsellers on this list, including the Honda Civic (starting at $24,695) and pricier options like the VW Golf (at $34,590).
Methodology
We began by estimating total Impala sales, then identifying cars that outsold the Impala. Our search led us to a piece by Kelley Blue Book, which was the basis for our list. Where possible, we confirmed or adjusted the sales estimates with external sources. Then we explored other popular vehicle models, confirmed their total sales, and ranked them accordingly.
Though we did our best to compile the most recent data possible, not every manufacturer publicly posts data in a consumer-friendly format. Thus, our estimates may be rough, as well as slightly behind current counts due to the timing of yearly sales releases (for example, 2026 data may not be available until well into 2027).