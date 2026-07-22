8 Cars That Outsold The Chevrolet Impala

Ever since the Chevrolet Impala first rolled off the assembly line in 1958, it has been a massively popular car. Not only was the Impala supremely cool in its design, but it was also immediately embraced by pop culture. Films like American Graffiti and Up in Smoke featured Impalas, and the Beach Boys even wrote a song about the car.

Within its first three years on the market, the Impala sold around 68,000 units. After only five years, the count increased to over 800,000. Given that the Impala was sold for over 60 years — from 1958 to 2020 — it's not surprising that the ending tally wound up in the millions. It turns out that Chevrolet sold nearly 17 million Impalas before the car was discontinued in 2020.

The generational Impala had quite a run, including various design improvements and options. From the Impala Super Sport in 1961 to coupe, sedan, convertible, and wagon models in the 1970s, there was an Impala for just about every taste. However, despite the Impala's massive popularity over multiple decades, there are cars that have outsold the iconic Chevy. Using a variety of data from manufacturers themselves, along with other sources, we've compiled a list of cars that outsold the Chevrolet Impala. Stick around after the list for more on our methodology.