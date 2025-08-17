How Much Is A Split-Window VW Beetle Worth Today?

Not to be confused with a split-window Volkswagen Bus, the split-window VW Beetle is a rare iteration of the beloved "people's car." This is the earliest style of the Volkswagen Beetle, produced between 1939 and 1952. Starting in 1953, these cars started to be outfitted with the oval back window, which was further enlarged for the 1958 version.

The Volkswagen Beetle is an automotive icon, with more than 23 million sold before the company retired the model in 2019. However, this old-school iteration is relatively hard to come by these days, meaning the ones that are available for purchase are pretty pricey. Beetles made before 1953 are considered collector's models. As such, they are often cherished by their owners and lovingly restored into a condition that rivals brand-new iterations. Restoring a classic VW Beetle is no easy task, and all of that work comes at a price. These split-window Beetles will likely set you back considerably more than later models, with Hagerty's Valuation Tool pegging 1952 examples in good condition at $37,500. That's almost $10,000 more than the earliest oval-window Beetles.