This Is Toyota's Cheapest Model Available In 2026

There's nothing wrong with wanting a bargain when you buy a new vehicle. Finding a reasonably-priced car definitely helps ease the pocketbook, especially when everything else just gets more and more expensive. To get the most bang for your buck here, then, you'll want something from a brand known for making affordable and reliable products, and any list of those brands must include Toyota — after all, it dethroned Subaru as Consumer Reports' most reliable brand in 2025

Toyota produces several vehicles that won't break the bank for the 2026 model year, such as the Camry and Prius, which both have starting prices under $30,000. However, if you want the absolute cheapest Toyota, you need to turn to the 2026 Toyota Corolla. Toyota has been producing the Corolla since the mid-1960s, and it's been a wonderful budget-friendly option for those wanting a compact car from the beginning. As of mid-2026, the Corolla is the tenth best-selling vehicle in the United States for the year, and JD Power ranks it as the most dependable compact car on the market.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla has a starting price of just $23,125 (plus a $1,295 delivery, processing, and handling fee) for the base LE trim. That makes it $1,455 less than the second-cheapest Toyota, the 2026 Corolla Hatchback. While that's definitely very affordable, going with the cheapest possible Corolla means you'll be missing out on quite a few options available on higher-priced variants.