This Is Toyota's Cheapest Model Available In 2026
There's nothing wrong with wanting a bargain when you buy a new vehicle. Finding a reasonably-priced car definitely helps ease the pocketbook, especially when everything else just gets more and more expensive. To get the most bang for your buck here, then, you'll want something from a brand known for making affordable and reliable products, and any list of those brands must include Toyota — after all, it dethroned Subaru as Consumer Reports' most reliable brand in 2025
Toyota produces several vehicles that won't break the bank for the 2026 model year, such as the Camry and Prius, which both have starting prices under $30,000. However, if you want the absolute cheapest Toyota, you need to turn to the 2026 Toyota Corolla. Toyota has been producing the Corolla since the mid-1960s, and it's been a wonderful budget-friendly option for those wanting a compact car from the beginning. As of mid-2026, the Corolla is the tenth best-selling vehicle in the United States for the year, and JD Power ranks it as the most dependable compact car on the market.
The 2026 Toyota Corolla has a starting price of just $23,125 (plus a $1,295 delivery, processing, and handling fee) for the base LE trim. That makes it $1,455 less than the second-cheapest Toyota, the 2026 Corolla Hatchback. While that's definitely very affordable, going with the cheapest possible Corolla means you'll be missing out on quite a few options available on higher-priced variants.
What you do and don't get with the cheapest Corolla
There's a lot that comes standard with even the most basic 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. Maybe most surprisingly, you get treated to a vast array of safety features, like blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic alerts, pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, and more. You also get to enjoy the conveniences of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. These may be enough to entice some buyers, but there are some features that the base LE trim simply cannot provide.
One of the sillier ways Toyota can get more money out of you is with what color you want your car to be. The Corolla comes in eight colors, but two of them cost extra. If you want a car that is Ruby Flare Pearl or White Chill Pearl, that'll cost you an additional $475. You will also have to pay more for your Corolla LE if you want a push-button start, keyless entry, or wireless charging for your devices. Those are all available in a premium package that costs $1,135.
Then there are all the things you have to choose a different, more expensive trim to get. If you want a hybrid powertrain, you're looking at a starting price of $24,975 (plus the $1,295 fee). Some features, like the upgraded JBL audio system, aren't even available as an upgrade on the LE and will require a higher-end trim. The Corolla LE doesn't even offer variable speeds for your intermittent windshield wipers. You do get a lot for a low price with the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE, but you can't get everything.