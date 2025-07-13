5 Discontinued Volkswagen Models To Consider Putting In Your Garage

Volkswagen's appeal to used car buyers can be summed up by three attributes: the driving experience, engineering, and affordability. Let's consider the first: Volkswagen has long been known for its driver-focused cars. When American manufacturers were building huge, floaty sedans and station wagons in the mid-1970s, Volkswagen introduced agile, spirited front-wheel drive cars like the Scirocco. This classic Volkswagen model weighed only 1,700 pounds and featured a peppy overhead-cam four-cylinder engine. VW's appeal to passionate drivers would later inspire a 1990s ad campaign in which the company introduced the word Fahrvergnügen, which translates roughly into "driving enjoyment."

The pleasure of driving a Volkswagen comes in large part from the second of the three attributes: its German engineering. It might seem like another catchy advertising slogan, but Car and Driver agrees that it's a real thing. In 2018, the magazine interviewed Stefan Gies, an engineer in charge of chassis development at Volkswagen, who explained that the phrase stands for "precision in the design and what you feel in the car." From a stiff body structure to the suspension architecture to the feel of the pedals and the steering responsiveness, VWs exhibit Teutonic exactitude.

This brings us to the third attribute: Volkswagens are affordable for German cars. While the company has tried to move upmarket in recent years, VW buyers can still get into a German-designed car at a much lower price than Mercedes-Benz or BMW models. As used cars, they offer an even greater bargain. The online used car seller CarGurus.com reports that Volkswagens cost 28.7% less than the market average for used cars. Yet according to CarMax, another used car seller, Volkswagen's reliability is above average, with slightly lower-than-average repair costs. What's not to love?