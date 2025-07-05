Why VW Called The First-Generation Golf The Volkswagen Rabbit In The US

When is a Golf, not a Golf? When it's a Rabbit, of course! Bizarrely, the evergreen Volkswagen Golf was only ever dubbed "Rabbit" for North American audiences, and, with an exception given very briefly to the fifth-generation model, only the original Rabbit was ever titled as such. This is particularly odd behavior for the usually predictable German automaker, who are no strangers to producing globally successful models, which usually sport the same name regardless of what region they're destined for. The Beetle, Jetta, and Passat are all examples of global Volkswagen models with just one designated title, even though trims and features differ from market to market.

While Volkswagen itself has decided to leave the Rabbit's name firmly planted in their history books, the iconic hatch has grown into one of the automotive landscape's most beloved models, even if it is the slowest of all Golf generations. Regardless, its history isn't going anywhere. Fortunately, for all of us wondering, there are some fairly sensible reasons as to why the brand opted for the Rabbit name when launching the model to the North American market, and it all comes down to how Volkswagen wished for the model to be perceived.