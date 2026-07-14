The 5 Most Affordable Cordless Drills You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)

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As a DIYer, even if your most technical projects to date consist of assembling boxed furniture or hanging pictures and shelves, you've likely already encountered some unexpected ways to use a cordless drill. If you don't already have a cordless drill, you may be considering whether to save up for a top-of-the-line model or start out with something more affordable.

A cordless drill kit, complete with a low-amp-hour battery and charger, from one of the best-ranked major cordless drill brands can easily set you back $100 or more at a big-box home improvement store. Even the Hercules 20V brushless cordless ½-inch-capacity drill with a 2 amp-hour battery and charger is priced at $97.99 at Harbor Freight.

While $100 isn't an exorbitant amount to spend on a cordless drill with a brushless motor that's built to last, there are more affordable options that will perform adequately, especially for light-duty tasks. We'll look at five affordable cordless drills with retail prices ranging from around $20 to just over $50.