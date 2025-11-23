The Most Reviewed & Highly-Rated Cordless Drill On Amazon That Isn't A Big Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DIYers looking for a budget-friendly cordless drill have plenty of options to pick from. Retailers like Harbor Freight have multiple cordless drills available from their various in-house brands, many of which get strong reviews from buyers. Other big-name stores like Lowe's and Home Depot offer a selection of affordable, reliable tools, or alternatively, buyers could purchase their new drill from Amazon. Many top-rated tools on the online retailer are available with Prime shipping, and are backed by thousands of reviews left by satisfied customers.

While the number one spot on Amazon's bestselling cordless drills chart is currently taken by a DeWalt 20V Max drill, the number two spot is claimed by a drill from a brand you've probably never heard of. The Avid Power 20V Max ACD316 3/8-inch cordless drill retails for $43.99 and has accrued more than 22,000 customer reviews, with an average review rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Reviewers report using it for a variety of tasks, and a number of female reviewers said that they appreciated its available pink colorway.

According to its maker, it delivers up to 280 in-lbs of torque, and is suitable for drilling into wood, plastic, ceramics, and metal. It's sold as a kit that includes the tool, a battery and charger, ten drill bits, ten driver bits, and a flexible shaft. The drill offers 15 torque settings and features a built-in LED light to provide illumination in dimly lit a workspaces. At first glance, it might seem like a good deal, but upon further inspection, the drill's limitations become clear.