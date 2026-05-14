The Cheapest Impact Driver Consumer Reports Actually Recommends Is Only $50
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Buying power tools can get very expensive, very fast. That may not be a problem for some professionals who need specific tools despite the cost. But casual DIYers can find themselves having to buy used power tools to save money. The good news is that some tools are pretty affordable, like the Wen 20135 Cordless Impact Driver, available at Walmart with a battery and charger for $49.99.
Not only is this tool affordable, but it's also recommended by Consumer Reports (CR). CR reviewed the Wen driver, along with 15 other compact drivers from brands such as Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita. The Wen impact driver received above-average marks for reliability across power, runtime, charging time, and handling. Wen's ranking places it above many popular brands, including Kobalt, Bauer, and DeWalt, whose impact drivers differ from their impact wrenches.
In contrast, CR's most reliable compact impact driver, the Milwaukee 2850-20, is at the higher end of the price scale. It currently retails for $171.37 as a tool at Auto Tool World. In fact, every brand ranked higher than Wen is significantly more expensive. This includes the highest-priced tool, the Hilti 3554486 Compact Impact Driver, which is available with a battery and charger at Home Depot for $320.00.
Features, reviews, and warranty information
The Wen Cordless Compact Impact Driver at Walmart features a brushless motor designed for steady performance and improved efficiency versus brushed designs. It delivers up to 1770 inch-pounds of torque, with a variable-speed trigger that can reach up to 2300 RPM and 3400 impacts per minute. It's powered by a 20V Max 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery with an onboard LED charge gauge and an integrated LED light for better visibility. The Wen's 6-inch length and 3.4-pound weight allow for operation in tighter spaces, while a 1/4-inch quick-release hex chuck enables standard bit changes.
The tool has 4 out of 5 stars, but that's based on only 2 customer reviews. Though both reviews are good overall, each one mentions issues with the battery not holding a charge. However, the driver's performance is reported as smooth, on par with comparable impact drivers from both DeWalt and Makita. Lowe's sells the Wen driver as well, but the listing has zero reviews as of this writing.
For shoppers who may be hesitant about spending money on a tool with minimal real-world feedback, Wen offers a level of protection that may help. The impact driver comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty that covers material and workmanship defects under normal conditions. However, the warranty does not cover damage caused by improper use. Walmart's return policy on tools states that customers also have a 90-day return window on most items purchased in-store or online.