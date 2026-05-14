The Cheapest Impact Driver Consumer Reports Actually Recommends Is Only $50

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Buying power tools can get very expensive, very fast. That may not be a problem for some professionals who need specific tools despite the cost. But casual DIYers can find themselves having to buy used power tools to save money. The good news is that some tools are pretty affordable, like the Wen 20135 Cordless Impact Driver, available at Walmart with a battery and charger for $49.99.

Not only is this tool affordable, but it's also recommended by Consumer Reports (CR). CR reviewed the Wen driver, along with 15 other compact drivers from brands such as Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita. The Wen impact driver received above-average marks for reliability across power, runtime, charging time, and handling. Wen's ranking places it above many popular brands, including Kobalt, Bauer, and DeWalt, whose impact drivers differ from their impact wrenches.

In contrast, CR's most reliable compact impact driver, the Milwaukee 2850-20, is at the higher end of the price scale. It currently retails for $171.37 as a tool at Auto Tool World. In fact, every brand ranked higher than Wen is significantly more expensive. This includes the highest-priced tool, the Hilti 3554486 Compact Impact Driver, which is available with a battery and charger at Home Depot for $320.00.