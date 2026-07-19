5 Devices You Should Always Connect To 5 GHz Wi-Fi

You probably saw this one coming from a mile away. Smartphones benefit from the gigabit speeds of 5 GHz Wi-Fi simply because this is where people do the lion's share of their content consumption. If you watch videos on TikTok or YouTube, if you livestream on Twitch or Instagram, if you enjoy shows in HD on Netflix and HBO — and if you do any of these things regularly — you should absolutely be using 5 GHz on your smartphone. Content will load much faster. Apps will load their online content quicker, there'll be less buffering, in general you'll spend less time waiting.

Mobile gamers will benefit too. Although gaming doesn't use much data (only about 100 MB/hour), latency on a 5 GHz network is significantly less than 2.4 GHz. Low latency is everything in online gaming. On a 2.4 GHz network, it's entirely possible for your network ping to cause you to lose more. Even for low-bandwidth internet uses — checking emails, sending messages, making calls — these things can feel snappier, and since there's less network interference, the connection should overall be more stable and reliable.

Now, this isn't to say you should never use 2.4 GHz on your phone. In fact, we'd recommend it if you're far from the router since 5 GHz can't magically give decent performance when signal is poor; casual phone usage outside video streaming should work just fine. You may have a router that supports a unified band connection, i.e., 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz combined in a single SSID. The router will steer each device to the ideal connection for its purposes. In that situation, your phone would also change to the 2.4 GHz band fluidly, in the background, so you can keep a reliable connection.