Google Chromecast Vs TV Streamer: What's The Difference? (And Is It Worth The Upgrade?)

The Chromecast and Google TV Streamer both offer essentially the same streaming capabilities. But specs-wise, they're actually night and day. Being the newer model, the TV Streamer naturally comes with better hardware and software. It includes 32GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and a built-in Ethernet port. Meanwhile, Chromecast with Google TV 4K only has 8GB of storage, 2GB of memory, and no Ethernet port. With this massive upgrade in hardware, the TV Streamer is able to perform better than the Chromecast. You can load apps faster, experience a more responsive interface, and get improved internet speeds to minimize playback delays.

Another major difference between the Chromecast and TV Streamer is the latter's smart home control functionalities. It automatically works with the smart home devices connected to your Google Home app and lets you control them from the Google Home panel on your TV. The TV Streamer is also equipped with a Thread border router and is compatible with Matter devices.

Both devices support resolutions up to 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. For the audio, though, only the TV Streamer features Dolby Atmos. The Chromecast can only handle Dolby audio via HDMI pass-through. As a plus point, the TV Streamer is integrated with Google AI for personalizing content suggestions. You can even use Gemini AI on your Google TV to check for reviews about a show or an overview of what it's about. Lastly, the TV Streamer's voice remote is upgraded with a Find My Remote functionality and a more intuitive button layout.