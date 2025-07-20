Google Chromecast Vs TV Streamer: What's The Difference? (And Is It Worth The Upgrade?)
When Google launched the Chromecast back in 2013, it was just a simple black stick with one capability: cast content from a third-party source to the TV it's connected to. From this, the tech giant continuously upgraded the device to evolve with the changing home entertainment landscape. Chromecast features over the years started with streaming and 4K support in 2016, voice assistance in 2018, and finally, voice remote in 2020.
But come 2024, Google introduced a new streaming device that's completely different from the Chromecast lineup. Called the Google TV Streamer, it's said to combine streaming and smart home control in one. It does sound like a convenient gadget to invest in, but it's unfortunately on the pricier side. Compared to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, which is only $50, and Chromecast with Google TV HD, which is just $30, the TV Streamer costs $100. If you still have a fully functional Chromecast, is it even worth upgrading?
A side-by-side comparison of the Chromecast and Google TV Streamer
The Chromecast and Google TV Streamer both offer essentially the same streaming capabilities. But specs-wise, they're actually night and day. Being the newer model, the TV Streamer naturally comes with better hardware and software. It includes 32GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and a built-in Ethernet port. Meanwhile, Chromecast with Google TV 4K only has 8GB of storage, 2GB of memory, and no Ethernet port. With this massive upgrade in hardware, the TV Streamer is able to perform better than the Chromecast. You can load apps faster, experience a more responsive interface, and get improved internet speeds to minimize playback delays.
Another major difference between the Chromecast and TV Streamer is the latter's smart home control functionalities. It automatically works with the smart home devices connected to your Google Home app and lets you control them from the Google Home panel on your TV. The TV Streamer is also equipped with a Thread border router and is compatible with Matter devices.
Both devices support resolutions up to 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. For the audio, though, only the TV Streamer features Dolby Atmos. The Chromecast can only handle Dolby audio via HDMI pass-through. As a plus point, the TV Streamer is integrated with Google AI for personalizing content suggestions. You can even use Gemini AI on your Google TV to check for reviews about a show or an overview of what it's about. Lastly, the TV Streamer's voice remote is upgraded with a Find My Remote functionality and a more intuitive button layout.
Should you upgrade to a Google TV Streamer?
When Google unveiled the TV Streamer in 2024, it also announced the retirement of the Google Chromecast. Yes, after several iterations and more than 100 million units sold, the Chromecast is now officially and fully discontinued. You can no longer get it — even the latest variant, Chromecast with Google TV — from the Google Store. You might still find a few new ones online, though, but these will be old stock, as the tech giant has already stopped production of the device.
Google will continue to provide updates to the Chromecast models for at least five years after their release dates, but don't expect any more than just critical security updates. That said, upgrading to the Google TV Streamer is ultimately worth it, especially if you're coming from the Chromecast with Google TV HD. Not only will you get a faster, more reliable, and higher-spec device, but you're sure to receive major OS upgrades as well. Plus, the TV Streamer is more readily available from official retailers, so you won't have to deal with shady online sellers. The $100 price tag can be a drawback for many, but if you're looking to future-proof your home entertainment system, an upgrade to the TV Streamer makes sense.