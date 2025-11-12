Browsers Can Now Do Tasks For You - Here's What Agentic AI Means

Since its inception, the functionality of the internet has evolved hugely. However, how we interact with it hasn't. It goes like this — search, scroll, select, take appropriate action — repeat as required. Latterly, AI has started to interrupt this flow, but mostly this has been in the form of an AI-generated response to a user's query. But, with the introduction of Agentic AI browsers, this could all be about to change.

Let's begin by describing just what agentic AI is, and how it can change browsing habits. Unsurprisingly, these browsers use AI to act autonomously on a user's behalf, carrying out multi-step tasks rather than merely displaying search results. For instance, this means that rather than just using your browser to search for a flight, it can also search for the best deal and book it for you. The same process can be applied to booking restaurant tables, and online shopping. Additionally, they can cross-reference multiple open tabs, compile information summaries from multiple sources, and chat directly with any open webpage.

This shift is changing the role of browsers from a tool for accessing the internet to an AI assistant that is an active participant in the browsing process. Or, as Opera describes its new Neon Browser, "a browser that can operate itself based on your intent, and browse with you and for you." But before you rush out and install a browser like OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser, or Perplexity Comet, there are some definite security and privacy concerns to consider.