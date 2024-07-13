How To Tell If Your Apple Watch Is Fake (4 Ways)

Since its introduction back in 2015, the Apple Watch has dominated the global smartwatch market. Its massive popularity is easily evident from its market share, which has consistently hovered around the 20% mark for several years. Given how popular the Apple Watch lineup is, it's hardly surprising that counterfeit Apple Watch models are a relatively common phenomenon.

Apple's products command a premium, making them a prime target for counterfeiters worldwide. It is not uncommon for many of these counterfeits to end up in the U.S., where they reach unsuspecting buyers. Despite efforts by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), they have been unable to prevent many of these products from reaching the United States. This is despite the fact that 2022 alone witnessed the CBP seize more than 25 million individual items, several of them counterfeit products that violated the IP rights of U.S. companies, including Apple.

Given how rampant the problem is, it is vital that you are absolutely sure that the Apple product you purchased is, in fact, a genuine Apple product. Thankfully, in the case of the Apple Watch, there are several ways in which you can check its genuineness. Let's see what some of those methods are.