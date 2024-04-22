How To Look Up Your Apple Device Serial Number

If you've never used your Apple device's serial number, you might not know where to find it. Luckily, Apple has made it relatively easy to find, and there are several ways to locate it. Follow these steps to find your serial number on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or iPod Touch:

Open Settings (gear-shaped icon) on your device. Scroll down and tap General. Tap About.

Follow these steps to find your serial number on a Mac computer:

Click the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select About This Mac. A dialog box will open, displaying information about your Mac, including the serial number.

If your device isn't working and you can't use these methods to look up the serial number, all is not lost. Many older Apple devices have the serial number engraved on the back of the product. You can also find the serial number on the barcode of the original box, the receipt, or the invoice. Syncing your device using Finder or iTunes is another way to find the serial number. All you have to do is connect your device to your computer and select the device in Finder or iTunes to view its summary tab, where the serial number is displayed. It's also a good idea to write down your serial number and keep it in a secure location just in case you have trouble with the methods listed above.