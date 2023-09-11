Three iPhones You Can Get For $250 Or Less
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Looking to wade through the multitude of refurbished deals for quality iPhone options? Here are three deals that are no more than $250, along with a couple of quality chargers, too.
With the start of a new season inevitably comes the seasonal promos. We see it everywhere, from commercials to popups and email blasts. Case in point: Apple's upcoming event is set to unveil the iPhone 15. However, it's rumored to be Apple's most expensive one yet, with an iPhone 15 Pro Max possibly running around $1,199. But you really don't have to empty your savings account to get yourself a new-to-you reliable iPhone.
We've rounded up three great deals for refurbished iPhones that are no more than $250, and a couple of charging options you don't want to miss either.
Grade-A Refurbished iPhones to Meet Most Needs
These iPhones all feature a Grade "A" or "A+" refurbished rating. They make a much more affordable option if you aren't looking for the absolute latest in iPhone features but still want all the user-friendly features Apple is known for product-wide. They all include a charger and cable as well.
From the model year 2017, this Apple iPhone 8 comes with 64GB of storage and is a shining star with a Grade "A+" refurbished rating. This water-resistant iPhone has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A11 Bionic chip. Fully unlocked, it has a 12MP camera, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. While it runs iOS 13 out of the box, it only updates as far as iOS 16. Get this refurbished iPhone 8 for $159.99 (reg. $699).
Apple iPhone SE 2nd-Generation, 64GB
The Apple iPhone SE 2nd-Generation offers a timeless design and modern updates like the A13 Bionic Chip, a 12MP wide camera, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for easy security. Hailing from 2020, it is unlocked for 4G/LTE networks, supports both WiFi and Bluetooth, and has a bright and colorful 4.7" Retina HD display.
This iPhone has a Grade "A" refurbished rating, meaning it is in very good condition and shows only minimal wear (such as light scratches). A perfect starter iPhone, or an easy and affordable upgrade, you can get the refurbished 2nd-generation iPhone SE here for $159.99 (reg. $399).
Apple 64GB iPhone XR
The XR offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD Display, fast performance from the A12 Bionic processor, and a 12MP wide camera to capture high-quality photos in various lighting conditions. It also features Haptic Touch which allows you to interact through pressure-sensitive taps and long presses, as well as Face ID security.
From 2018, it also comes unlocked and is WiFi and Bluetooth capable. The Grade "A" refurbished rating means it arrives in a near-mint condition, with minimal to zero scuffing on the case possible. The refurbished Apple iPhone XR is on sale for $249 (reg. $749).
Keep Your New-to-You iPhone Powered Up with These Charging Deals
Whether you're plugging in a brand new iPhone, a refurbished iPhone you scored a great deal on, or another gadget in need of a top-up, these charger deals have been handpicked to give you affordable options to keep your favorite devices charged and ready to go.
An excellent solution for your busy life, this sleek and compact Power Essentials charging station is designed to power up multiple devices simultaneously. It has a total charging output of 30W, which includes two USB ports, one USB-C port, and wireless charging for Qi-compatible devices such as an iPhone 8 and higher. It's on sale here for $25.99 (reg. $49).
Two-Pack of 30W Slim USB Wall Chargers
This price-dropped deal gives you two of these Slim Wall Chargers for a low price. Fast charge up to three devices with this charger's ultra-slim design and universal compatibility. It has three USB-A ports that charge simultaneously. At just 3.5" x 2.2" x 0.5", the wall charger power banks are perfect for travel. Get the two Slim Wall USB Chargers for $36.99 (reg. $119).
Don't miss the chance to start the new season with a new-to-you iPhone and an easier way to charge it that will leave extra money in your pocket to enjoy other things in life.
Prices subject to change.