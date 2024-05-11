5 New Apple Watch Bands We Think Look Pretty Nifty
Changing the band on your Apple Watch band can completely transform your smartwatch, instantly taking it from casual to classy. The Apple Watch comes with the Solo Loop, Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, or Sport Loop included in the price, and while there are other band options available at checkout, you'll need to pay more for the premium textile and steel bands.
If you want extra bands, plenty of third-party watch bands are on par with or even better than Apple's lineup. When it comes to choosing a watch band for your Apple Watch, the first thing you need to decide on is the material. For example, a rubber band is ideal for working out, while a stainless steel or leather band is great for a formal outfit. You'll also need to consider factors like clasp, color, style, and price.
A quick search on Amazon will reveal seemingly never-ending Apple Watch band options, but if you're looking for something fresh, we've got you covered. We've shortlisted a selection of bands that have been released in the last few months that we think are worth checking out (more on our methodology later).
Apple Soft Mint Sport Loop
Apple released a range of new Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases for spring 2024 in new colors, including a refreshing Soft Mint shade. The other band colors include Ocean Blue, Light Blue, Sunshine, Raspberry, and Pink, and they're available in styles such as the Sport Loop, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and Braided Solo Loop.
The new Soft Mint color is a really pretty pastel shade that's a nice change from the usual dark blues and grays. It's a unique color that looks sophisticated and is particularly appealing on the Sport Loop with the gold fastener. If you haven't used a Sport Loop Apple Watch band yet, it's made of a double-layer soft nylon weave with a hook-and-loop design.
The Apple Watch Sport Loop is listed for $49 on Apple and Amazon. If you like the Soft Mint color but don't want a textile band, you can also pick up the Soft Mint Apple Watch Sport Band or Solo Loop for the same price.
Casetify The Bounce Odyssey Band
If you want to give your Apple Watch that classic Casio G-Shock look, Casetify's new The Bounce Odyssey band will do the trick. What makes this band stand out is that it also includes a case, which, thanks to a raised bezel, works as a screen protector for the Apple Watch. By design, the Apple Watch doesn't look like a rugged smartwatch, but with the Bounce Odyssey strap and case, it can pass off as one.
The TPU strap features a buckle-style clasp and grooves on the back. The band is waterproof and sweat-resistant. Interestingly, it is made from recycled phones and AirPods cases.
The Bounce Odyssey band comes in a range of colors, including Black, Silver, Bubble Gum, Electric Blue, Orange, and Neon Green. It's compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4-9 and Apple Watch SE, but not the Watch Ultra. Casetify also has a matching Odyssey watch face that is only available to those who buy the band. The Casetify Bounce Odyssey band is listed for $72 on Amazon and Casetify.
Nomad Limited Edition Night Watch Red Band
Nomad is known for dropping limited editions of its bands and cases, and the new Night Watch Red Apple Watch band caught our eye. Unlike the PRODUCT (RED) Apple Watch band that's a lighter red, the Nomad Night Watch Red is a rich, vibrant shade that really stands out. It's a sports band that's made of soft rubber, has inner ventilation channels, and a pin-and-tuck clasp. It's waterproof and swimproof, and Nomad says it can be scrubbed clean with a sponge and dish soap or even a Clorox wipe, which is what Apple recommends for cleaning an Apple Watch.
The Nomad Night Watch Red band comes with a matching red Sport case for the iPhone. It's compatible with all Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 1-9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. The band is available in 40-millimeter/41-millimeter and 45-millimeter/49-millimeter sizes. The Nomad Night Watch Red band is listed for $60 on Nomad's website.
WITHit Titanium Band
The Apple Watch Ultra's titanium case looks fantastic with titanium watch bands, but they don't come cheap. WITHit's new Titanium band looks like a designer Apple Watch band, but isn't priced like one. It's made of grade 2 titanium and has a DLC coating for durability, which should protect against scratches and daily wear and tear. WITHit says the band is water resistant, but it's not listed as swimproof.
Most metal bands come with a link removal tool that can be cumbersome to use, but the WITHit Titanium band can be adjusted by pulling out and twisting individual links and clicking the remaining links into place.
The WITHit Titanium Band is compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra and larger Apple Watch models (42-millimeter, 44-millimeter, and 45-millimeter). It's available on WITHit's website for $145, which is less than half the price of other titanium bands from brands like Nomad that cost $300.
Otterbox Realtree Watch Bumper & Band
Otterbox has been partnering with Realtree for its camouflage-themed iPhone cases for a few years now, and the brands recently released two new Apple Watch bands. The watch bands come in two camouflage colorways: Realtree Forest Edge and Realtree Flamingo Pink. The former is a classic green camo watch band with a loop in a bright orange color, while the latter is a pink camo-theme band.
If you're looking for an Apple Watch band that will draw as little attention as possible to you while outdoors, the Forest Edge band should do a good job blending in. Both bands come with an Apple Watch bumper case that protects the screen, sides, and crown. They're made of soft silicone and feature a classic buckle clasp, making them ideal if you want to take your Apple Watch on a camping trip.
The Otterbox Realtree watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7-9 and are available in 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes. They're listed for $40 on Otterbox and Amazon.
How we chose the bands for this list
In order to make sure all the Apple Watch bands selected for this list were actually new launches, we relied on official announcements and press releases to confirm they were released in the first half of 2024. Since the watch bands are new and don't have enough user or professional reviews, we made sure to include only reputable brands like Apple, Nomad, and Otterbox, among others.
We also wanted to make sure that each band had a compelling reason to be on this list. We chose some bands based on their unusual color, such as Apple's Soft Mint Sport Loop and Nomad's Night Watch Red. Other bands, such as Casetify's The Bounce Odyssey, were selected because they completely transform the look of the Apple Watch, while bands such as WITHit's Titanium Band were chosen for their unique link mechanism and affordable price.