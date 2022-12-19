How To Change The Band On Your Apple Watch

The launch of the Apple Watch back in 2015 didn't just add a whole new product line to Apple's catalog, but also upended one of the biggest headaches in wristwatches: swapping out the straps. In addition to rolling out several designs and sizes of Apple Watch, the Cupertino company also launched a range of interchangeable bands, along with a simple, standardized mechanism to change them.

It means that, if you're tired of the Sport Band, Solo Loop, or whichever other band came with your Apple Watch on day one, switching it for a different strap is easier than you might expect. Apple has a wide range of official bands, but third-party accessory makers have plenty of options, too. That means finding and installing the perfect Apple Watch band to match your favorite outfits needn't be a chore.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Before you start investing in Apple Watch bands, it's important to check compatibility. While Apple's smartwatch has stuck with its distinctive, square aesthetic over the years, there have been several different sizes of the wearable. As a result, not all of the bands and straps are interchangeable.

Bands for the 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm Apple Watch cases are compatible with each other. Meanwhile, bands for the 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm cases are compatible. If you have an Apple Watch Ultra, with its extra-large 49mm case, it's interchangeable with bands designed for the 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch.