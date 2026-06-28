5 Devices You Should Probably Always Plug Into An Ethernet Port

Perhaps nothing is more important in networking than the humble RJ45 connection. Having evolved alongside Ethernet technology and spanning compatibility across various cabling standards, like the current generation (at time of writing) of Cat8 cables, Ethernet is the backbone of the local area network (LAN). And while Wi-Fi has come a tremendous way over the years, with Wi-Fi 8 set to take things even further, hardwired Ethernet will always have a place in networking.

So, it makes sense that a number of devices stand to benefit from a hardwired connection over a wireless one. Ethernet is not susceptible to the common pitfalls of Wi-Fi like dead zones, interference, and congestion. Ethernet can provide a more stable connection, helping you realize higher real world speeds most of the time. The biggest disadvantage to Ethernet is it limits the placement of your devices; you need to be within a reasonable distance of an Ethernet port or switch, which may or may be ideal depending on your circumstances.

Plugging in a computer via Ethernet may be an obvious choice, but other devices such as video game consoles or docking stations should also use a wired connection, if possible. The criteria for how we chose these five devices is based on some of them requiring an Ethernet connection, while others simply benefit from one or add additional functionality.