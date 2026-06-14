Wi-Fi 8 Is More Than Just Another Internet Speed Boost

Over the years, Wi-Fi standards have increasingly become about dialing up the peak throughput ceiling, and in most cases, represents an upper limit that devices and users will never achieve outside of a lab or intra-network. When Wi-Fi 7 was announced, it came with a theoretical peak data rate of 46 Gbps –- the defining difference when compared to Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 8 is expected to retain that same 46 Gbps peak, with the goal post moving to improve reliability, rather than focusing on speed.

Wi-Fi 8 will live under the IEEE 802.11bn standard, which is further designated as Ultra High Reliability (UHR). Clearly, the focus on reliability is a central theme here. By shifting away from the speed race, Wi-Fi 8 will make improvements under the hood to bring some sense of parity between peak throughput and effective throughput achieved in real-world conditions –- making it much more than just another internet speed boost to be advertised.