Want Wired Internet, But Don't Want To Run Ethernet Cables? Here's The Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wi-Fi is undoubtedly convenient, without the need for wiring, it allows you to connect multiple devices to the internet with a minimum of fuss. However, there are downsides to wireless networks that can make them less than ideal. For instance, in larger homes or homes with "Wi-Fi unfriendly walls," the dreaded Wi-Fi blind spot can rear its ugly head. Even in instances where the signal is good, Wi-Fi is less reliable than a wired Ethernet connection. For example, for gamers, switching to an Ethernet connection can reduce lag without upgrading your internet connection.

One obvious solution to this is simply to switch to a wired connection. But unless you're fortunate enough to live in a house with existing Ethernet infrastructure, then this means having to run cables to everywhere that needs a connection. Not an ideal situation. Even for keen DIYers who own their home, this can be a time-consuming, messy, and costly solution. There is an alternative, though. Coax cables that are normally used to carry TV signals around the home can be repurposed to carry internet signals at speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, similar to the way powerline adapters repurpose electrical wiring.

The technology allowing this repurposing of TV cables is called Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA). MoCA normally works by using two adapters, one at the router end of the network and another where the wired connection is required. Let's have a closer look at how to ease your Wi-Fi woes with an existing cable network and some MoCA hardware.