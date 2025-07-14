How To Reduce Lag In Cloud Gaming Without Upgrading Your Internet

If you're on Wi-Fi, stay as close to your Wi-Fi router as possible. Try to limit any obstructions between you and it; walls and floors with metal supports or concrete, metal appliances, TVs, mirrors, and other objects can weaken the signal and increase lag. Electronic interference is also something to keep in mind. Running a microwave oven interferes with Wi-Fi, as do other devices near Wi-Fi's spectrum, like Bluetooth. Wi-Fi deteriorates the more people use it, so a household of active Wi-Fi users could be another reason why you're getting so much lag. Avoid using Wi-Fi extenders if at all possible; they increase latency more than you might realize. Try using Wi-Fi analyzing tools to diagnose your internet issues if all of this fails.

As convenient as Wi-Fi is, it will forever pale in comparison to Ethernet. Ethernet supports higher bandwidth, lower latency, and maintains a far more stable connection than Wi-Fi ever will — it's how you get the most out of the internet you're paying for. Really, the only downside is that you'll be chained to the wall. Just make sure to choose the right Ethernet cable type for your laptop. If you're really dedicated, you can buy an Ethernet adapter for your mobile device.

If you must use Wi-Fi, then at least make sure you're connected to the 5GHz network, not the 2.4 one. The range of 5GHz is more limited, and it has more difficulty getting through obstructing objects (like walls), but it offers higher speeds and tends to be less congested. Plus, the 2.4GHz band bumps elbows with a lot of other non-Wi-Fi devices, like baby monitors.