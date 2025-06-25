Do Microwaves Really Interfere With Wi-Fi?

You've got a great Wi-Fi connection, everything's smooth, and suddenly, buffering. You might notice your music cut out, the YouTube video stalls, the movie you are watching stops, or even your Bluetooth headphones disconnect for a second. As it happens, you just hit the start button on the microwave. This is not a coincidence.

It might sound odd at first, but your microwave can mess with your Wi-Fi. Both devices actually share something in common — they operate around the 2.4 GHz frequency band. That's the same space used by many wireless devices in your home. And while your microwave isn't sending emails or streaming Netflix or checking out the date for the next Black Friday sale, it is still shooting out a powerful electromagnetic wave that can step on your Wi-Fi signal's toes. That's why the connection can get wonky when you're reheating leftovers.