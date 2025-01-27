Why Do Headphones Cut Out When You Use A Microwave?

Wireless headphones have undeniably transformed the way we experience sound and music, since they make audio consumption more seamless than ever. Gamers can fully immerse themselves in action-packed adventures without the worry of disturbing other people around them. Fitness enthusiasts can power through their workouts with motivating and self-curated playlists, while curious minds can tune in to interesting and thought-provoking podcasts while doing other things or on the move. These audio devices, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes, give us the mobility we need without sacrificing the quality of our listening experience.

However, wireless headphones aren't without challenges, and one particularly annoying issue is signal dropouts. If you've ever had your headphones cut out unexpectedly while using or near a microwave, you're not alone. This is actually a common occurrence, especially now that wireless technology is the trend. Even the best over-ear headphones aren't immune to this disruption, but what exactly causes this interference and what other devices can disrupt the feed of wireless headphones? Read on to find out the answers.