Are 5G Signals Bad For Humans? Here's What The Research Says

There has been controversy over whether 5G cell phone signals are harmful for humans ever since the 5G rollout started in 2019. Despite a slew of qualified researchers repeatedly stating that when properly used within current guidelines, devices using 5G technology are safe, rumors and disinformation have still spread. With 5G Advanced on its way, let's look at what the pros say about whether these radio signals can harm humans.

Concerns over 5G signals can be put into three categories, depending on the type of error involved. The first group of concerns relates to a need to better understand the nature of the radio frequency radiation (RFR) that 5G cell phones and base stations put out. The second category centers around a need to better understand that governments regulate exposure to RFR to prevent harm. The third batch encompasses more far-fetched theories that ascribe mythical powers to 5G and the people who manufacture these devices.