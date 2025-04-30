Router Vs. Access Point: How Are They Different?

Routers are at the heart of most home networks. Its job is twofold: One, to create a local network that links all your devices together, and two, provide access to the internet through a connection with a modem. It helps to imagine a router as the traffic controller of your network: It directs incoming and outgoing internet data and sends it to the correct devices.

Most wireless routers today are a combination of multiple features in one box: a router, a wireless access point, a basic firewall, and a small Ethernet switch. You plug your modem into the router, and then the router distributes the internet to your devices via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables. This also helps secure your network with password protection and basic firewall features to keep unwanted traffic out.

A router doesn't just connect devices to the internet, though. It also lets them talk to each other. (For example, if you want to print something from your phone or stream a video from your laptop to the TV, the router helps make that happen.)

Unlike routers, access points (APs) are not capable of managing a network or communicating with the internet. Instead, an access point is used to extend the wireless coverage of an existing network. It does this by connecting to the router (or a switch) via an Ethernet cable and broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal from that location.

