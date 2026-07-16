5 Devices That Work Just Fine On 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

You probably have at least one or two smart home devices in your home. Most of them — lightbulbs, door locks, smart plugs, air filters, smart thermostats, and fans — use minimal bandwidth and only require local network access, so the 2.4 GHz band is ideal. Often, smart home devices can only use the 2.4 GHz band and nothing else.

Depending on which router and internet service provider you have, you may already have separate 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz networks ready to go. If you don't, it'll only take a few minutes in your router's settings to set them up. Usually you'll do this on a computer, though some routers support mobile apps. If you can't use the app, flip over your router and look for a sticker that shows its login information. It may also be in the manual, or you can likely check RouterPasswords.com. If you've set a password that you can't remember, you may have to reset your router to log back in.

Connect to the router's network and then enter the router's IP address into your browser. wikiHow has a helpful guide on how to track down your router's IP address on most platforms. We recommend setting a strong password for your router and saving it to a password manager for future use. Once you're in, the process will vary depending on which router you have, but set a distinct name for the 2.4 GHz network (adding "2.4 GHz" to the end is a good choice) and set a strong password. You may also have a unified-band router where the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands share the same SSID and password; if so, you can connect your smart home devices to this unified band without issue.