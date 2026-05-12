Are Wi-Fi Extenders Really Needed Anymore?

If you want to get the most from your Wi-Fi without worrying about cable management, you should try relocating your router to an optimal location. Think of a central, elevated position that's free from obstructions like walls and electronic appliances. If this doesn't help or relocation is impossible, investing in a Wi-Fi extender might be a viable option.

A Wi-Fi extender, also known as a wireless repeater, is a small device that works by sitting roughly midway between your router and dead spots. Its duty is to rebroadcast your Wi-Fi signal to areas with little to no coverage — think upstairs, offices, the basement, and even outside the walls of your home. However, even though Wi-Fi extenders offer tons of perks, it's wise that you don't think of them as a slam-dunk fix for all your signal woes. There are scenarios where investing in a Wi-Fi extender won't make sense because, in some setups, it's not needed.

For instance, if you're using an old router that lacks modern features like multi-channel support and extended range, and you want to extend your Wi-Fi range outside your home, upgrading to a more powerful router might help. Also, you shouldn't jump into investing in a Wi-Fi extender if you're looking for high-speed, whole-home coverage. Extenders can slow down your internet speed, and they won't be effective in large outdoor spaces. Plus, since they often work by creating a separate network, you will have to switch between networks manually when you move from one location to another.