Here's How Your Wi-Fi Router's Antennas Should Be Positioned For Optimal Performance

Most of us can probably agree: the faster the internet connection, the better. That's why so many of us are willing to pay top dollar for the fastest speeds our provider offers. However, those fast speeds won't do you much good if the Wi-Fi signal isn't reaching your devices. If you've ever found yourself walking around your house, phone in hand, looking for that elusive Wi-Fi signal, you're not alone. Whether you've recently signed up for T-Mobile Home Internet or are a long-time Comcast customer, paying for fast internet won't necessarily keep you from having to deal with dead zones, buffering, or spotty connections. While it may be tempting to point the finger at your internet provider, they're not always to blame. Sometimes it's as simple as how your Wi-Fi router's antennas are positioned.

Many routers come with adjustable antennas, but a lot of users leave them pointed straight up without thinking twice about it. The problem with that is that Wi-Fi signals don't travel in a straight line. Instead, they spread out in donut-shaped patterns around each antenna, and how you angle them affects how well the signal reaches different areas of your home. Positioning your router's antennas incorrectly can weaken your signal, slow down your connection, and even cause devices in parts of your home to drop offline altogether. You can think about Wi-Fi like light from a lamp: it needs to shine in the right direction to be useful. The same goes for your router's antennas; angling them the right way helps make sure the signal covers the rooms where you actually need it.