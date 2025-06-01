How To Scan From A Printer To A Computer (The Easiest Way)

Sometimes, you may need to turn a physical document into a digital file, either to keep a copy on your computer or send it to someone via email. If you have an all-in-one or multi-function printer, you can use its built-in scanner for this. You simply need to place the document on the scanner bed or feed it through the automatic feeder, then start the scan using the printer.

Many printer brands also offer their own software that lets you scan from your computer. For instance, if you have an HP printer, you can use the HP Smart app to scan documents. Similarly, those who have a Brother printer can use its iPrint&Scan app. However, these apps often pack in a lot of features, so they can feel a bit tricky to navigate. And if you have more than one printer, you might have to install a separate app for each one.

The good news is, you don't necessarily have to stick to manufacturer-specific apps to get the job done. Both Windows and macOS offer tools that let you easily scan documents from your printer. So, if you want to avoid downloading extra software, it's best to use these built-in tools on your PC or Mac.

