7 High-Horsepower V6 Engines That Put The HEMI To Shame

The HEMI badge carries a certain kind of confidence that only a handful of eight-cylinder engines have ever matched, and for the longest time, the 6.4L HEMI V8 was the go-to answer for anyone who needed to settle a horsepower argument quickly. At around 475 horsepower in its strongest factory form, it sat comfortably above what most people expected from a production engine. But something has been quietly happening on the V6 side of the equation, and the numbers are now impossible to ignore. That's exactly what this list is about.

This shift came from the performance demands that modern motorsport and hypercar development place on manufacturers, which requires a different approach to engine designs. Smaller displacement, forced induction, hybrid integration, and race-derived architecture all converged at the same moment, and the engines that came out of that process left the 6.4L HEMI behind entirely.

Some of the engines on this list clear that mark by a few hundred horsepower, and that's before any hybrid assistance is brought into the picture. Some live in road cars that you could theoretically buy today, while others were forged under the brutal conditions of the World Endurance Championship racing, where engines that can't hold together under maximum load for hours simply never make it to the grid. Regardless of where they were built or what they were built for, every single one of them shares the same six-cylinder layout and a horsepower figure that leaves the 6.4L HEMI with some catching up to do.