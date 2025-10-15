All About The Ferrari 499P: 24 Hours Of Le Mans' Three-Peat Champion

The Ferrari 499P has won at the world-renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race for the past three years — in 2023, 2024, and now 2025. This is a testament not only to Ferrari, but also to its drivers. Credit is particularly due to the non-factory AF Corsa team that won the race in 2025 — notice that the winning car shown above is not Ferrari red, but rather yellow, piloted by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, and Phil Hanson.

This three-time LeMans winner falls under the LMH, or Le Mans Hypercar class, and it uses a hybrid powertrain. The powertrain consists of a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V6 that puts out 680 horsepower and drives the rear wheels through an Xtrac seven-speed gearbox, combined with a front-axle energy recovery system that can provide a four-wheel drive effect at speeds over 118 mph (190 kmh).

That number in the name comes from the 499cc volume capacity of each of its six cylinders. The 499P's ICE engine is actually derived from the architecture of the 296 GTB's racing version, the 296 GT3, with its turbochargers nestled within the 120-degree vee angle of the V6 engine, otherwise known as a hot-vee setup.

Since the 499P's engine also has to support suspension and transmission loading as a fully stressed member, it had to be designed from scratch. The new Ferrari F80 road car is set to receive a good bit of this engine technology.