5 Of The Fastest V6 Cars, Ranked By Speed

Ever since Lancia launched the Aurelia, the world's first V6 production car in 1950, the V6 has been on an upward trend of popularity. Thanks to its compact footprint and smooth operation, the V6 was installed in every type of vehicle imaginable. The Golf R once had a V6. Same for the S-Class. Even Mazda made a tiny 1.8-liter V6 engine!

But few would think that the V6 could be mentioned in the same sentence with supercars. Still, in an era when world-leading automaker Toyota is quietly moving away from the V6 engine in favor of turbocharged inline-4s, supercar manufacturers are replacing their V8 and V12 behemoths with tiny V6s. Treacherous, we know. But the thing is — the speedometer needle has reached new heights recently, energized by a V6 engine.

Hard to believe, huh? That's exactly why we made this list of the fastest V6 cars. Yes, electricity aids some of them, but we won't complain if it hits 200 mph. Besides, the electrons are there to give you more speed — not just efficiency. How much speed? Well, here is a spoiler for you — each of these cars easily breaks the 200 mph barrier.