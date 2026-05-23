12 Of The Best Engines For Tuning

In the world of tuning, there are a handful of engines that have ascended to legendary status. Every tuner may have their own Mount Rushmore of perfect tuning engines, but the Toyota 2JZ-GTE will almost certainly be on it. If you want to build a rocket in your garage, there is almost no better engine to build it around than the 2JZ-GTE.

What makes the TOYOTA 2JZ so special?? Its story starts with the Toyota Supra, a car whose own legendary status is owed to this engine. The Supra was originally built to compete with Nissan's supremely successful Z, but it wasn't until the 3rd Generation 1993 A80 Supra that the 2JZ was released onto the streets. The 2JZ is a three-liter inline six that came from the factory with two turbos. This was already a recipe for power, but its real strengths as a tuning engine are hidden in all the nooks and crannies of its components and construction. The engine block is cast iron, with a closed-deck construction, meaning the cylinders are surrounded by solid metal, making it incredibly durable. The internals are all reinforced, meaning the engine can handle loads more power than it comes with, and its pre-existing turbo architecture means switching the stock ones out for bigger ones is easy. All this means that the 2JZ can gain massive amounts of power with very minor modifications, and it can reach obscene levels with major modifications.