How Much HP Does A Nissan VR38 Engine Produce And What Makes It So Special?

It's 15 years old and powered the R35 Nissan GT-R since its launch back in 2009, but the VR38DETT is still a pretty special engine. It's called the VR38 for short, but the engine that powers the Nissan GT-R is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Back in 2009, it was making 480 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque — big numbers for the time and still respectable by today's standards. But Nissan has added power over the years to help keep the GT-R competitive, with 2024 models making as much as 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque with standard GT-Rs and 600 horsepower coming from limited-availability Nismo models.

So what makes the VR38 engine so special? For starters, it's hand-built, a rare distinction among production-car engines. A unique team of master craftsmen known as the Takumi put together the engines for the Nissan GT-R and Super GT300 racing versions of the same engine. There are special building techniques required for the VR38 and when each engine is finished, special touches are applied, setting the VR38 apart from standard production engines. More than just powerful, the Nissan GT-R's powertrain is treated with a particular kind of respect and reverence — an appropriate homage considering the GT-R's illustrious past.