The 5 Best Special Edition Nissan GT-Rs Ever Made

A lengthy history follows the iconic Nissan GT-R, the family of cars born in the fall of 1968 at the Tokyo Motor Show. Locked to the Japanese Domestic Market, car enthusiasts from other parts of the world could only dream of what it felt like to drive these beautifully-designed sports cars. Reading car magazines and watching Paul Walker tear the roads in "Fast and Furious" only increased the desire to own one. With the emersion and growth of racing video games featuring the almighty Nissan GT-R, enthusiasts had a chance to scratch the itch, only falling further in love with the GT-R vehicle family. Then finally, it happened.

In 2008, the United States car market received the GT-R R35 with a twin-turbo V-6 engine pushing out 480 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque to all wheels. It was all that you could imagine and more, but Nissan didn't stop there. Over the years, the automaker has made continuous improvements to the GT-R R35, and to this day this performance machine turns heads wherever it may roam. Perhaps an entire book could be dedicated to the history of excellence of Nissan's GT-R vehicle family, but five special edition models in particular left a noteworthy mark on the automotive industry all by themselves.