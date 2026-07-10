Audi's 2026 S5 Has A Confusing Name, But This V6 Sportback Makes Its Case On The Road

A couple of years ago, Audi gave its lineup a shake, retiring cars like the A4 — and their hotter variants — in order to allocate even-numbered names to its EVs (like the Q4 and A6 e-trons). Odd-numbered names would be dedicated to its gas-powered lineup, like the A5/S5 sedan. Or, more accurately, the Sportback: the duo (no RS 5 for now) comes with four doors and a sedan silhouette, but with a liftback rear.

Following that decision, and faced with confused dealers and customers, Audi backtracked. Suffixes — like "e-tron" — would be retained to distinguish electric from combustion; the model name would once again be a reference to the vehicle's scale in the overall lineup. The latest A6, for example, launched as both a gas-powered TFSI and a fully-electric e-tron.

It leaves the A5 and S5 an outlier — the only examples of Audi's naming detour – but that doesn't mean they should be overlooked. With summer now in full swing, Audi sent me a 2026 S5 in Grenadine Red Metallic (a $595 premium paint color) with a set of summer-rated Pirelli P-Zeroes to kick off a fresh season of reviews down in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia.