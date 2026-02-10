Audi's 2026 A6 Pairs V6 Power With A Sensible Price, But Early-Adopters Miss The Biggest Change

Just as taking a core sample reveals the geologic history of a given area, you can get the clearest idea of the ups and downs of Audi's history from the generational layers of the German automaker's midsize sedan. From the C1-generation Audi 100 that started things off in 1968, to the C3-generation Audi 5000 that was the subject of an unintended acceleration scandal that nearly ended the brand in the United States, to the C6-generation Audi A6 that launched a design revolution, it's all here.

The 2026 Audi A6 continues that lineage, even if it isn't quite as important in the automaker's current lineup. Audi still needs a competitor to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but other models have taken the lead in forging a new direction for the brand. In addition to this gasoline TFSI model, Audi also has the electric A6 e-tron that debuted for the 2025 model year and largely set the design and tech tone, one followed by the smaller A5 sedan as well.

But for those actually buying cars instead of just following industry trends, the new A6 is worth paying attention to.