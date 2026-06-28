16 Lightweight Ryobi Tools Anyone Can Use
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The Ryobi tool catalog includes a wide range of options that can satisfy many different job requirements. Some Ryobi gear features heavy-duty performance that can outmuscle brands like Milwaukee, while other tools are compact and mobile. The USB Lithium range, for instance, offers a selection of scaled down tools that can replace your full sized 18V power tools.
The USB Lithium line is only a part of the Ryobi tools that are incredibly light, making for a full slate of equipment that virtually any tool user, including kids and disabled users, can wield with little hassle. Light tools are also great choices to limit fatigue for anyone who will be handling their equipment for a full day.
How light are we talking? Some of Ryobi's lightest equipment comes in at less than a pound, and even the ones that are a little heavier offer solid performance and an ergonomic body.
USB Lithium Bike and Ball Pump Kit
The USB Lithium Bike and Ball Pump Kit is one of our favorite tools on the list because it's one of the lightest in Ryobi's catalog. It's available from Home Depot for $43. The pump weighs 0.95 pounds and comes with a full slate of accessories including a Presta valve adapter and sports ball needle. It delivers up to 100 PSI with a digital pressure gauge to provide precise feedback during inflation. It's capable of inflating sports balls and bicycle tires, and comes with the necessary accessories to do so.
The tool is part of Ryobi's USB Lithium range, pairing up USB-C rechargeable batteries with diminutive tool bodies to deliver impeccable portability. The tool's battery can also be used as a power bank to recharge your phone or other devices in a pinch, which is a nice additional feature for a tool that will be used in recreational activities or be a helpful companion during a road trip.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Blower
Ryobi's 18V tools won't always come to mind when considering its lightest equipment, but the reality is that Ryobi's primary battery system supports a wide range of extremely mobile power tools. The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Blower is a great example, weighing just 2.3 pounds and retailing at $109 for the bare tool. Ryobi claims that the blower features a best-in-class power to size ratio and that it's the industry's most powerful compact blower more broadly, delivering plenty of capability in a tool that's easy operate for just about any kind of user.
The blower offers a 50-minute runtime when paired with a 4 Ah battery, and blows 220 CFM of air max while reaching 140 mph. The tool also includes two extension tubes and a pair of endpieces (a speed tip and flat nozzle), to handle specific jobs more effectively. It also utilizes a lock-on trigger that allows you to turn on the tool and then grip it in any way, making it more comfortable to use and more accessible for some users.
Limited Edition 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver
The Limited Edition 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver is a diverging take on the brand's classic drill. It features a black base color with green accents and some writing celebrating three decades of the ONE+ battery system. The limited edition model features the same ONE+ HP technology that underpins the standard version, but it's priced at $99 for the kit (featuring a 4.0Ah battery and charger) as opposed to the regular lime green model's bare tool price of $97. The fancier version of tool seems to be going out of stock, so you may want to buy the regular ½-Inch Drill/Driver instead.
The drill is part of Ryobi's compact line and it weighs 2.1 pounds, making it a very accessible piece of equipment for most users. The drill delivers up to 450 in.-lb. of peak torque, producing more than enough power to handle standard renovation and repair tasks around the house. It features 24 clutch positions and a two-speed gearbox with maximum RPM ratings of 450 and 1,700, respectively.
18V ONE+ Bolt Cutter
The 18V ONE+ Bolt Cutter is one of the heaviest tools on this list, weighing 5.2 pounds. It's also one of Ryobi's more obscure tools. However, five pounds is still relatively light in the grand scheme of things, and it replaces a hand tool that is usually built from dense steel and therefore isn't much lighter than this alternative. More importantly, a hand-powered bolt cutter requires you to drive a significant amount of force through the handles to shear through metal components.
Users looking for lighter and more accessible options might not be prepared for a tool so physically demanding. Ryobi's bolt cutter tool can be a revelation in more ways than one. The tool features hot forged steel jaws that can handle cuts up to a 3/8-inch diameter. The bolt cutter is available at Home Depot for $119.
18V ONE+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw is designed as a lightweight alternative to the standard reciprocating saw. It's purpose-built for one-handed use, meaning you can grab onto work pieces with your other hand or use it to deal with other tasks while holding the saw. As a natural byproduct of this design, the tool is very lightweight, at just 2.2 pounds, yet it still features high cutting prowess. It offers a 5/8-inch stroke length and delivers up to 3,000 SPM.
The saw's non-marring shoe helps protect the parts of a workpiece that you want to leave in place as you cut, and the tool is built with a quick-release blade changing system that makes swapping blades faster. The tool is available as a standalone purchase from Ryobi for $60 or with a 2.0Ah battery and charger included in a kit format for $79.
18V ONE+ Airstrike 18 Gauge Brad Nailer
Tool users in the past looking for a nailer would have needed to rely on pneumatic power. Air tools are generally lighter than their electric equivalents, but that doesn't mean that modern battery operated alternatives can't be lighter. Ryobi claims that the 18V One+ Airstrike 18 Gauge Brad Nailer is the lightest cordless brad nailer in its class and that the Airstrike technology built into the unit allows for comparable performance to an air driven nailer without cords or hoses limiting mobility. The tool weighs 5.5 pounds and is available as a bare tool for $150, or in a kit format with a charger and 4.0Ah battery for $229.
The nailer delivers enough punch to sink 2-inch nails into hardwoods, giving the lightweight nailer plenty of kick. It features a tool-free depth of drive adjustment and can handle 18 gauge brad nails ranging from 5/8 inches to 2 inches in length.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 10-Inch Chainsaw
Definitely a surprise on a list of lightweight tools, the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 10-Inch Chainsaw steps on the scale with an 8.4-pound result. Not a bad result, when considering the type of tool being discussed. This is a small chainsaw with one of the shortest bars available on the market. If it was any shorter, it would be a pruning tool. Even so, the chainsaw can handle up to eight-inch cuts, making it a great choice for light duty yard work and emergency management after storms and other extreme weather events. The tool can produce 70 cuts per charge with a 4.0Ah battery, and the kit that includes one of these batteries and a charger (and the chainsaw) is listed for $229. The bare tool will run you $159.
According to Ryobi, the saw's brushless ONE+ HP technology delivers a 30% increase in cutting speed over the standard ONE+ experience, and its battery operated motor eliminates the lengthy startup procedure involved in a gas tool, which is one of the benefits of an electric chainsaw. The saw includes a top handle and a chain brake as well as metal bucking spikes, to help support safe operation and a firm grip at all times.
USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit
Every hobbyist and home maintainer should have a glue gun at the ready. This tool allows you to easily repair all sorts of stuff around the house and it's an essential part of the crafting process for hobby builders of all stripes. The USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit is Ryobi's lightest full size glue gun, coming in at a miniscule 0.69 pounds and an equally small price of $59 for the kit. It's a cordless tool that uses Ryobi's USB Lithium batteries.
The glue gun features a two-finger trigger that can help achieve smooth and consistent application of hot glue. It's compatible with full sized glue sticks, even though the tool is so small. It also has an integrated metal stand that allows you to safely put the tool down between uses. The kit comes with a 2.0Ah battery and USB-C cable for charging.
18V ONE+ 4-1/2 Inch Circular Saw
The 18V ONE+ 4-1/2 Inch Circular Saw is a tool designed to be used with one hand. Circular saws typically demand a strong hand to maintain control throughout a cut, even more when using larger framing saws or worm drive circular saws that pack in length and heft.
This unit is scaled down to provide controlled cuts with a smaller blade and lighter body. The tool weighs 5.1 pounds, making it significantly smaller than most other circular saws you could have held in the past. With a maximum cut depth of 1-9/16 inches at 90 degrees, it can handle two-by lumber and other material.
The saw is listed for $60 as a bare tool at Home Depot, but can be had for $100 price tag when purchased as a kit with a charger and a 2.0 Ah battery included. Ryobi claims the tool can make over 300 cuts per charge when using a 4.0Ah High Performance battery, that it delivers a max no-load speed of 5,200 RPM. It bevels up to 45 degrees, offering solid flexibility for angled cuts on trim work and more. Specifically, this tool is an ideal option for cutting laminate flooring and similar components quickly and efficiently.
USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Drive Light Duty Ratchet
Ryobi's USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Drive Light Duty Ratchet delivers 10 ft-lb of maximum torque, making it an excellent option for light duty fastening work. It also offers the ability to drive fasteners a maximum of 50 ft-lb manually, for a strong finishing touch. This tool offers a good balance of support for various light duty applications and portability. It's available for $70 from Home Depot. The tool is also available with a 1/4-inch drive.
The ratchet produces a maximum speed of 220 RPM. It features a lengthy trigger that could help more people maintaining a comfortable grip on the tool. Naturally, this tool is very lightweight, coming in at just 1.15 pounds. This makes it lighter than a hand ratchet you might reach for in a standard mechanic's tool set. The result is an excellent balance of all the best things a user will be looking for in a light duty ratchet.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Shear/Shrubber
The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Shear/Shrubber is a handheld lawncare tool that weighs 2.45 pounds. It retails as a bare tool for $99, but you can also purchase a kit for $129 with a 2.0Ah battery and charger included. Either way, the cutting tool is incredibly compact in its overall build and offers targeted landscaping capabilities. It features two attachments, one allowing you to cut grass that has grown around posts, hardscaping, and more, and the other providing 8 inches of brush trimming capability. The shrubber blade offers a cut capacity of 5/16 of an inch while the shear blade is 4 inches long and can cut delicate grass areas near flower beds or around odd geometries in your yard. With either attachment, the tool delivers 2,800 strokes per minute.
This unit delivers over 30 minutes of runtime even when paired up with one of Ryobi's small 2.0 Ah batteries. This means that even a light duty battery can deliver enough power to allow for a full yard of finishing trim work.
USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit
Ryobi makes a handful of soldering tools, and the USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit is its most lightweight option, while also offering good portability. The tool heats up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in under two minutes and runs on cordless power to provide as much mobility and range as you require. The tool comes with a fine point tip and heavy plastic cover that automatically shuts off the element when it's placed back over the soldering pen.
The tool produces a 10 Watt power output and heats up rapidly. This can be a great addition to an electronics repair kit or for jewelry making and other crafts. The light weight and small stature of the tool body offer great control, too. It's sold directly by Ryobi and also at Home Depot for $70.
USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit
The USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit is aimed squarely at hobby craft makers. It's part of the USB Lithium lineup and comes in a kit with a battery, a full slate of accessories, and a storage case to keep all of your equipment organized. The tool features a quick-change collet that allows for rapid accessory swaps, and it delivers plenty of power even for its diminutive size. It goes from a minimum of 5,000 RPM to 25,000 RPM, with five speed settings available, and utilizes a 1/8-inch collet, compatible with standard rotary tool accessories.
The tool weighs less than a single pound, making it very easy to maneuver into position when cutting, sanding, or polishing a workpiece. The USB Lithium rotary tool kit is available at Home Depot for $60, including the full 15-piece accessory kit featuring polishing, carving, sanding, and other bits, and the battery and USB-C cable.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw
Jig saw aren't usually thought of as a tool with a lightweight body for easy maneuverability. However, some models can make gripping and maneuvering this saw easy for almost any user. The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw fits this bill perfectly. It's the lightest and most compact Ryobi jig saw available, weighing just 3.85 pounds and featuring an ergonomic barrel grip that's easier to handle than the standard jig saw.
As a result, the tool is easier to control, making it a safer and more precise option when in the hands of inexperienced renovators or those with a bit less strength. The tool is available as a kit with a 2.0Ah battery and charger for $189 or as a bare tool for $139. It features speeds ranging from 900 to 3,200 SPM, controlled with a variable speed dial, and a one-inch stroke length. It also has four orbital settings and a beveling capacity up to 45 degrees in both directions.
USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer
The USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer can be found for $79. It weighs 1.7 pounds and replaces a hand tool that demands a good amount of gripping power. Instead of applying manual force to drive a staple, this tool features an easy-to-use trigger that can handle a variety of different staples and light duty nails. It can drive over 600 fasteners per charge with the included USB Lithium 3.0 Ah battery.
The tool is roughly the same size as a hand-powered staple gun, while being even more versatile. This is an ideal solution for gardeners looking to lay weed control fabric into planters, upholstery and insulation work, and can help in putting together simple wooden structures. It's a great option all-around for crafters, DIYers, and upcyclers seeking an easy-to-use fastening tool.
USB Lithium Screwdriver
The USB Lithium Screwdriver kit is available from Home Depot for $50. It features a pivoting handle that allows it to be used either pistol-style or with an inline head and body. It features dual LEDs to help improve visibility and produces a 200 RPM maximum speed. The tool features a ¼-inch hex collet that's compatible with all the standard drilling and screwdriving bits you'd use with a typical multi-bit screwdriver.
This tool replaces the hand fastening power required when wielding a manual screwdriver with the simple push of a button. The tool weighs just one pound, making it a fast and hassle-free solution for fastening tasks during light repairs and renovations around the house, or for handling things like swapping toy batteries or building flat pack furniture. The tool is small enough that you can toss it into a mobile tool bag to support light repair tasks on the go.