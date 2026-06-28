16 Lightweight Ryobi Tools Anyone Can Use

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The Ryobi tool catalog includes a wide range of options that can satisfy many different job requirements. Some Ryobi gear features heavy-duty performance that can outmuscle brands like Milwaukee, while other tools are compact and mobile. The USB Lithium range, for instance, offers a selection of scaled down tools that can replace your full sized 18V power tools.

The USB Lithium line is only a part of the Ryobi tools that are incredibly light, making for a full slate of equipment that virtually any tool user, including kids and disabled users, can wield with little hassle. Light tools are also great choices to limit fatigue for anyone who will be handling their equipment for a full day.

How light are we talking? Some of Ryobi's lightest equipment comes in at less than a pound, and even the ones that are a little heavier offer solid performance and an ergonomic body.