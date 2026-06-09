China's Destroyer Fleet Production Could Soon Outpace The US Navy

For nearly a century, the United States Navy has maintained a significant technological and capability edge over nearly every other naval force on Earth. However, there is no denying that there has been growing concern among U.S. military analysts about China's emergence as a naval and military power. For decades now, China has been ramping up its pace of building new naval ships, while also upgrading its capabilities. Today, its navy is considered among the world's biggest, and at the current pace of production, China's fleet of destroyers could outnumber that of the U.S in the coming years.

A large part of China's modernization drive has centered around two classes of warships: the Type 052D destroyer and the larger Type 055 destroyer. The sheer pace at which China has been building these vessels has garnered global attention. Publicly available data indicate that over the last 10 years, China has built a total of 35 Type 052D destroyers and 8 Type 055 destroyers, bringing the total number of destroyers in its fleet to 43. In comparison, the same time frame witnessed the U.S. Navy add only around 18-20 equivalent vessels, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, to its fleet. If China maintains the same production rate, the country is on track to overtake the U.S. in having the largest fleet of destroyers.

In terms of overall fleet size, the Chinese Navy is already ahead of the U.S. The country currently operates the world's largest maritime force with 234 warships in its fleet compared to the U.S. fleet of 219. China is also on track to widen the gap substantially over the next several years, with plans to deploy as many as 425 vessels by 2030.