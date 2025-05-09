Pakistan's Impressive Fighter Jet Is Disrupting Indian Airstrikes - Here's What Makes The J-10 So Deadly

Pakistani Air Force (PAF) jets downed at least two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter-bombers on May 7, including at least one Dassault Rafale. According to aviationweek.com, the PAF had deployed Chinese-made JF-17 and J-10 fighters to ward off IAF attacks following the Indian government's vow to retaliate for an April 22 attack on Indian civilians executed by Kashmir Resistance, which India asserts are militants backed by Pakistan. The IAF strike on May 7 resulted in missile strikes on militant groups' bases within Pakistan.

Advertisement

Reuters was told by two U.S. government officials that the IAF jets were brought down by Chengdu J-10s. Nicknamed "Vigorous Dragon", the J-10 is a 4.5 Generation multi-role jet that first flew in 1998. It is a single-seat, single engine aircraft that can reach Mach 1.85. The U.S. officials claim the J-10s fired PL-15 missiles, which are Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missiles fitted to the J-10C version. The missiles have a range of up to 186 miles, or 300 kilometers. However, for the J-10s to deliver the PL-15s, the airplane needs something else besides a powerful engine and the ability to carry missiles. It needs radar.