Sweden Is Sending Recon Planes To Ukraine: Here's What They Can Do

On May 29, 2024, the Swedish Ministry of Defense announced its plans to hand over a new air asset to Ukraine. As part of its 16th military support package to Ukraine, Sweden will send its Saab Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC 890) aircraft, equipped with the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system. The announcement came just a day after Belgium stated that 30 of its F-16 fighter jets are heading to Ukraine in the next few months.

The ASC 890 — designated S-100B Argus in the Swedish Air Force — is a militarized variant of the turboprop-driven Saab 340 commercial airliner. While it shares a similar airframe with its civilian counterpart, the ASC 890 has one distinct physical feature: a 29-foot "plank" mounted on the top of its fuselage. This odd plank is actually an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system called the PS-890 Erieye, and it's sensitive enough to detect a boat-sized target up to 100 nautical miles away.

Besides enhancing Ukraine's ability to monitor its airspace and coordinate defenses against Russian missile and drone threats, the ASC 890's battle management capabilities and datalink will allow the Ukrainian Air Force to get maximum use out of its new F-16s once they arrive. The Swedish Air Force currently operates two aircraft of this type. While the announcement doesn't clarify how many Sweden will donate, the odds are high that Sweden is handing over both jets.

[Featured image by Gnolam via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]