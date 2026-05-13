What We Know About China's H-20 (The Stealth Bomber Stuck In Limbo)

China has produced some incredibly advanced fighter jets throughout its decades-long foray into combat aviation. While it has had a lot of success, not everything the nation has attempted to develop has reached the skies quickly. The Xi'an H-20 stealth bomber, for instance, has been trapped in development limbo for ages. The world first learned of this craft way back in 2016, when Ma Xiaotian, then China's air force chief, claimed that the nation was developing a new long-range bomber.

Beyond this initial announcement, information regarding the H-20's development was scarce, to put it lightly. In 2018, two years after Xiaotian's comments, Chinese media claimed that the H-20 would be front and center at the People's Liberation Army Air Force's 70th-anniversary parade the following year. However, the 2019 event came and went without any sighting of the craft. In 2021, 3D renderings hit the internet, and rumors began to swirl.

Reports claimed that the craft was nearly ready to take flight in 2022, but this wasn't the case either. In 2024, Air Force Deputy Commander Wang Wei shot down rumors of technical troubles, simply claiming that the H-20 was coming soon. This brings us to 2026, where the H-20 remains shrouded in mystery. At this point, what does the future of this aircraft look like based on the limited information available?