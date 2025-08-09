China's J-20 Has One Major Advantage Over Western Fighter Jets

While the weight of sheer numbers is undoubtedly advantageous in any conflict situation, it's by no means the only factor. History is scattered with David and Goliath moments. So, while the Chinese may ultimately outproduce the West, factors like tactics, training, technology, and performance all have a bearing to play. Additionally, it is believed that Western fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 have a lower radar cross-section than the J-20.

In terms of sheer speed, the J-20 is on a par with the F-22 Raptor, both being rated as being capable of Mach 2. However, this does give it an edge over the F-35 Lightning II, which is rated at a relatively pedestrian Mach 1.6. It also holds a performance edge when considering range. The J-20 is believed to have a range of over 3,700 miles, for comparison the similarly sized F-22 boasts a mere 1,850 miles.

It isn't without its flaws, though. The J-20 has a larger radar cross-section when compared to fifth-generation US fighters, making it more susceptible to detection. It also has inferior engines, which are thought to be at least 10 years behind Western engines in terms of technology. The story is similar with avionics. While they are advanced, there are doubts about the efficiency of the system. Of course, the current development of the curiously named sixth-generation F-47 fighter may well also have a bearing to play in the ongoing arms race to maintain air dominance.