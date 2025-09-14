China Vs US Destroyers: How The Naval Warships Compare

The destroyer fighting ship (not to be confused with the cruiser) is the workhorse of the modern U.S. Navy. The 75 destroyers in active service — which are mostly Arleigh Burke-class ships — are able to provide support for attack missions in the air, on the surface of the water, and against submarines. Each ship carries advanced radar and vertical launch systems (VLS) that can fire missiles on a variety of missions far from U.S. shores.

One of the most powerful Navy destroyers in the world, the first Arleigh Burke entered service in the early 1990s. In the decades that followed, the class has been updated multiple times with new sensors and electronic warfare systems. These American destroyers routinely operate worldwide, and their crews train extensively in joint operations, giving the U.S. an experiential advantage over China's newer fleet.

Still, challenges remain. Modernization has slowed, with only 11 new destroyers launched in the last decade, compared to China's 23. The U.S. has invested heavily in a few high-value ships, but production bottlenecks and a strained shipbuilding industry limit expansion. The Navy itself has admitted it may be over-reliant on large cruisers and destroyers, when smaller ships and unmanned systems could fill in the gaps. While U.S. destroyers remain formidable, they face growing numerical and industrial pressure from China.