Cruiser Vs. Destroyer: What's The Difference Between These Fighting Ships?

Naval warships, including five of the deadliest warships in military history, are powerful vessels designed with specific roles that shape their size, speed, and ability. This is especially true of cruisers and destroyers, two ship types that often appear side by side in fleets, but serve very different purposes.

Cruisers are larger than destroyers and are mostly built for high-speed and battle situations. These massive ships serve a variety of purposes, from surface warfare to undersea warfare and often utilize Tomahawk cruise missiles that give them the ability to engage in long-range combat. Cruisers are capable of supporting aircraft carrier units and surface missions as well.

Destroyers are both offensive and defensive ships and are quick in their own right, but can also maneuver more easily than cruisers. Different classes of destroyers can carry out everything from anti-air operations to anti-surface, and even anti-submarine. Like cruisers, destroyers can work with other ships or operate solo, depending on the mission at hand.

