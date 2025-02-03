Everything Wrong With The Navy's Cruiser Modernization Program

When the U.S. Navy commissions a new warship, it's not typically at a low cost to American taxpayers. Modern military vessels are incredibly complex machines featuring millions of moving parts, weapon systems, radars, and everything else that can be packed into a ship. To keep them operating as long as possible, the Navy routinely undergoes modernization programs to bring its aging fleet of warships up to speed for modern military requirements. This is cheaper than scuttling existing vessels for entirely new ones.

But modernization programs don't always go according to plan, and the Navy's cruiser modernization program is an excellent example of this. The program has been incredibly wasteful and poorly run, creating numerous learned for the Navy's destroyer modernization program.

Cruisers, one of seven types of modern warships, are used for a variety of missions. The U.S. currently operates a single type, the Ticonderoga class. There were 12 active Ticonderoga-class cruisers in the active duty Navy prior to modernization, many commissioned in the 1980s and '90s, so modernization was needed to keep them relevant. The cruiser modernization program began in 2017 with the intention of modernizing 11 ships.

But after spending nearly $4 billion to modernize seven over the past decade, the U.S. Government Accountability Office says, only three will come through to the other side. Despite the effort, they won't gain an extra five years of service life as intended, making most of the money spent a waste.