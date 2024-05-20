This Lesser-Known Gunship Variant Of The MH-60 Black Hawk Is Packed With Extra Firepower

Since its introduction in 1979, the UH-60 Black Hawk has not only survived in the U.S. Army for 40 years — it has thrived. Its number one mission is to airlift personnel and cargo, but a baseline Black Hawk can be refitted to perform a wide range of specialized tasks.

Need to evacuate wounded soldiers from a battlefield under fire? Call in the HH-60, equipped with a rescue hoist, life support, and medical equipment for medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) missions. Or perhaps you need to discreetly insert special operators into sensitive areas of operation? The MH-60M variant has forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensors to detect threats, laser designators, and in-flight refueling capabilities.Now, what if you require overwhelming firepower, the kind only a legendary AC-130 gunship or an Apache can deliver? The Black Hawk can help with that, too.

For this task, you'll want to get in touch with the Night Stalkers, the elite special operations pilots who fly the MH-60L Defensive Armed Penetrator (DAP). The DAP is what happens when military planners look at the UH-60 and ask: "How much firepower can we put in this thing?" Seating is removed to make room for ammunition reserves, and wing stubs with pylons are added to carry everything from extra guns to guided missiles and rocket pods. Here's what we know about this lesser-known MH-60 Black Hawk variant.