5 Of The Deadliest Warships In Military History

Warships are naval vessels operated by the government that are primarily used for combat; they can range in size from tiny torpedo boats to massive aircraft carriers. Because of its armament and fighting capability, warships are the primary means of projecting military might at sea. In addition to protecting military forces from enemy forces, warships also defend merchant shipping from enemy attacks, stop the enemy from using the sea to transport military forces, and attack enemy merchant shipping. Throughout history, various navies of the world have produced powerful warships, but there are only a select few that can be categorized as some of the deadliest.

Advertisement

A great example of a deadly warship for modern times are the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. Named in honor of Admiral Arleigh A. Burke, the Chief of Naval Operations under the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations, who distinguished himself during World War II and the Korean War. These warships are regarded as some of the most lethal vessels because of their multi-mission capability, robust weaponry, and sophisticated combat systems. A key component of its systems is the Aegis Combat System, with it, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is capable of tracking and engaging several targets at once.

As seen in the photo above, the USS Gravely DDG 107 is the 57th Arleigh-Burke destroyer in her class. Her keel was laid down on November 26, 2007, at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding's Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The USS Gravely was launched on March 30, 2009, and she successfully finished her sea trial in June 2010. Included in its arsenal are ship-to-ship, land attack, and anti-aircraft missiles, which make this destroyer a powerful and adaptable force at sea.

Advertisement